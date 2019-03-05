GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The treasurer and secretary of the South Carolina Lottery Commission admitted Tuesday he was getting concerned that the winner of that huge $1.5 billion jackpot would not come forward.
On Monday, Keith Munson said that worry became excitement when the SC Education lottery announced that jackpot winner had come forward.
“I was really concerned that it got washed in a pair of jeans and was gone, or that we needed to get an army out at a landfill,” Munson said.
Munson said Monday’s announcement is very exciting for all of South Carolina, but all in all, South Carolinians only purchased about ten percent of the tickets for that massive Mega Millions jackpot back in October.
He also mentioned a story he’d heard that the winner allowed another woman in line to purchase her Mega Millions ticket right before that winning ticket was printed and sold.
Munson said not to worry, because those tickets were being sold at a rate of about 100 per second.
“If she sneezed before making that purchase, it could’ve made the difference between winning and losing.”
The SC Education Lottery said they are planning a news conference next week to reveal more details about the big win.
