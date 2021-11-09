GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina School Boards Association has decided to withdraw its membership from the National School Boards Association.
The decision comes after a Sept. 29 letter from the NSBA was sent to the Biden Administration, asking for federal intervention to penalize parents who protest at school-board meetings.
“Aside from an Oct. 22 letter of apology to state associations, NSBA has taken few steps to mitigate the negative impact of the letter on man states, including South Carolina,” a statement from the SCSBA reads in part. “On the whole, the board felt it was in the best interest of SCSBA’s membership to sever ties with NSBA at once.”
The SCSBA says the move will take effect immediately and they’re requesting a refund of SCSBA’s 2021-2022 membership dues.
The SCSBA also says the separation won’t have an impact on state-level services and trainings they rely on as school board members.
