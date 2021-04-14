LANCASTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina School district is warning parents to be on the lookout for marijuana-laced foods that may look just like normal food products after one such item was found during a K-9 search of bags at a school on Tuesday.
"What we found was evidence of how marijuana based products are being marketed and consumed by students," Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation said in a Facebook post. "If you take a close look at the picture of the package confiscated you will see a product that looks just like what shows up in lunch boxes across this county everyday. The exception is these peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are full of THC that is derived from marijuana. This allows for students to consume the drug undetected."
The school district said these products are sold legally in place where recreational marijuana has been legalized, and then make their way to states like South Carolina where it is sold illegally and unregulated.
"Parents please take note of this," urged Bryan Vaughn, the district's Director of Safety and Transportation. "Watch those kids closely. We are working to keep up with the trends to deter drug use on our campuses and educate parents so they can protect their children in the community."
