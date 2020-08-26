COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC said Wednesday that labs had processed 2,470 additional COVID-19 tests and 20.4 percent of those were positive, meaning 505 new confirmed cased of the virus in South Carolina.
DHEC also reported 42 additional virus-related deaths.
As of Wednesday, SC had seen 112,643 confirmed virus cases and 2,451 confirmed deaths.
MORE NEWS - Dozens of tickets handed out in Clemson as officers work to enforce mask ordinance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.