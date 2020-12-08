COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Tuesday said testing has confirmed another 2,115 new COVID-19 cases across South Carolina.
Greenville and Spartanburg counties again saw the highest numbers of new cases, with 371 and 193, respectively.
DHEC also announced four new confirmed deaths Tuesday.
The latest numbers push the state's total number of confirmed cases to 220,961 and confirmed deaths to 4,253.
DHEC said 18.9 percent of the 11,214 tests processed for Tuesday's updates had positive results.
