COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC reported fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and 16 new virus deaths.
The state saw 868 new cases Tuesday, with Greenville County accounting for the highest number: 118.
Overall, new COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward after more than half-a-million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.
Overall, the state has seen more than 428,000 total cases and more than 7,000 confirmed deaths.
MORE NEWS - Biden extends pandemic help for homeowners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.