COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Thursday, South Carolina saw 12 new coronavirus deaths, including five from the Upstate, and 220 new cases of the virus, DHEC said.
The total number of cases is now at 6,095 with 244 deaths.
Two elderly people from Greenville and one from Anderson counties were among the new deaths reported Thursday, along with one middle-aged person from Anderson and one from Greenville counties.
DHEC said they have provided 19,500 COVID-19 information cards to the S.C. Office of Aging that it will use to distribute to clients across the state. DHEC said it will continue to focus outreach efforts to those who are at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus.
RELATED - Officials say South Carolina's hospital bed utilization rate is about average for this time of year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.