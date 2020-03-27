COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said Friday that four more South Carolinians had died from coronavirus, bringing the state’s death count to 13.
Bell also announced 86 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 539 across 36 counties.
Earlier in the day, DHEC revealed one of the four new deaths had been in Greenville County.
The announcement came during a news conference with SC Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
McMaster clarified the order he issued Thursday about visitors to the state of South Carolina.
The governor said anyone who visits South Carolina from the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or the city of New Orleans, La, which he said are areas that have been deemed "hot spots" for the spread of the virus.
McMaster said "everything is on the table" but he is not yet ready to issue a stay-home order similar to the one North Carolina's governor issued earlier Friday.
McMaster said if South Carolinians follow the current orders and guidance, he doesn't feel a stay-home order will be necessary.
Graham advised that help is on the way as President Trump signed the stimulus package into law on Friday, which will include direct payments to Americans.
Graham said the bill is the “biggest relief package in the nation’s history,” and bigger than FDR’s New Deal.
Graham also encouraged people continue to stay home if possible and maintain social distancing.
“The more you do your part, the sooner we will get out of this, the Senator said.
