NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and three other US lawmakers announced a bipartisan proposal that focuses on helping new parents get coronvirus payments promptly, as opposed to waiting until next year.
Scott worked with (R-SC), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Braun (R-IN) on the proposal.
Right now, parents of children born on or after January 1, 2020 have to wait until they file taxes in 2021 to receive the benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The senators' proposal, titled the Newborn CARES Act, will waive the existing Child Tax Credit rules, and allow for new parents to get the additional $500 per child CARES Act stimulus payments now.
“With so many Americans facing economic hardship, Congress should take this opportunity to support families in smart, efficient ways,” Scott said. “For parents of newborns, speeding up receipt of relief dollars called for under the CARES Act is a clear way we can help new moms and dads. This is a commonsense, bipartisan solution.”
In a press release, the senators refer to a study published earlier this year that found over 98% of American woman pay some sort of out-of-pocket cost when for having a baby. The study says new moms could see up to $4,000 in out-of-pocket cost for delivery - not including supplies needed at home like diapers or car seats.
"The goal of the CARES Act was to help as many Americans as quickly as possible,” said Braun. “Unfortunately newborn children were not accounted because the IRS used 2018 tax returns and I am proud to join Senator Duckworth in sponsoring the Newborn CARES Act that will fix this oversight.”
The Newborn CARES Act would also require the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to come up with a system to provide payments to families with new babies once a Social Security Number has been assigned to the child.
MORE NEWS:
Rock 'n roll legend Little Richard dies at 87
Furman University president virtually confers more than 660 degrees for graduates, commencement ceremony planned for the fall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.