Medical Marijuana-South Carolina

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, speaks in favor of a medical marijuana bill he has spent seven years working on during a debate on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have approved medical marijuana legislation in South Carolina. The 28-15 vote Wednesday came after seven days of debate. After one more routine vote, the bill goes to the House.

Sponsor Tom Davis has fought for the bill for seven years.

The Beaufort Republican says his proposal would be one of the most conservative among 37 states that have approved medical marijuana. Smoking the drug would remain illegal.

Instead, patients would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers and patients could only get a two-week supply at one time. The bill stipulates only a limited number of illnesses can be treated with medical marijuana.

