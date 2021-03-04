GENERIC - teacher school chalkboard

(file photo | Storyblocks)

 Shannon Fagan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Senate has approved a proposal that would pay South Carolina teachers the small annual raises that were postponed at the start of the school year because of economic uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. Senators Thursday unanimously approved the retroactive “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service. The Senate did make a few small changes in the bill, including making sure school nurses are included in the raises. That means the House, which originally approved it on a 118-0 vote on Jan. 28 will have to vote on it again. The money would be given to teachers in a lump sum in June. The state is setting aside $50 million for the increases.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.