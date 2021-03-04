COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Senate has approved a proposal that would pay South Carolina teachers the small annual raises that were postponed at the start of the school year because of economic uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. Senators Thursday unanimously approved the retroactive “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service. The Senate did make a few small changes in the bill, including making sure school nurses are included in the raises. That means the House, which originally approved it on a 118-0 vote on Jan. 28 will have to vote on it again. The money would be given to teachers in a lump sum in June. The state is setting aside $50 million for the increases.
SC Senate approves postponed small raises for teachers
