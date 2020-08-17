COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's Senate is coming back into session in two weeks to mull over possible election law updates necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak.
Senate President Harvey Peeler said Monday that state senators would return Sept. 2 to "make plans to protect the voter and the vote" given that the pandemic continues in the run up to the November general election.
The fixes could mirror changes made by state lawmakers ahead of the state's June primary elections, including universal absentee voting and a waiver of the witness requirement for absentee ballots.
