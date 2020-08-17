South Carolina Legislative Preview

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, New South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler listens as former Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman speaks in Columbia, S.C.. South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 for the 2020 session with an agenda that looks a lot like what they tried to tackle in 2019.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's Senate is coming back into session in two weeks to mull over possible election law updates necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate President Harvey Peeler said Monday that state senators would return Sept. 2 to "make plans to protect the voter and the vote" given that the pandemic continues in the run up to the November general election.

The fixes could mirror changes made by state lawmakers ahead of the state's June primary elections, including universal absentee voting and a waiver of the witness requirement for absentee ballots.

