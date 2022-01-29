COLUMBIA, S.C (AP) — The South Carolina Senate debate on medical marijuana is going into another week. The chamber debated Sen. Tom Davis’ bill Wednesday and Thursday before adjourning without a vote. The Republican from Beaufort says there will be more debate when the Senate meets next on Tuesday and there may be votes on amendments to change the bill. Davis said he made his bill conservative based on concern from law enforcement and others. People using medical marijuana could not smoke it, having instead to use use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers. The proposal specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism.
