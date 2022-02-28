COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill making it illegal to significantly raise the front end of a truck or other vehicle while lowering the back end has passed the South Carolina Senate.
Senators voted 33-1 on Thursday to ban what is commonly called the “Carolina Squat.”
North Carolina passed a law to ban the modification last September.
The bill bans having the front fender of a truck 4 inches or more above the rear fender.
Supporters of the bill said the changes are dangerous because with the front end raised and pointing up, it prevents a driver from seeing pedestrians or smaller cars in front of them.
The bill now heads to the House.
