COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Senate on Thursday passed the South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Immunity Act (S. 147) to protect businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19 transmission.
If the bill becomes law it will provide "businesses and health care providers with reasonable protections from the risk and expense of lawsuits related to actual, alleged, or feared exposure to or contraction of the coronavirus will help encourage them to reopen and remain open and will help to protect those who provided services or goods that were novel or altered in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic."
The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) released this statement Thursday on the passage:
“We applaud the SC Senate for advancing this critical legislation. S.147 provides targeted and reasonable liability protection for companies operating under extraordinary circumstances and is essential for South Carolina’s economy to fully recover. We urge the SC House of Representatives to take this legislation up quickly and provide businesses the confidence and certainty they need.”
The bill passed with a vote of 40-3 and now heads to the House for further debate.
