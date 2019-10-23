GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s no surprise South Carolinians are at odds over one of the most divisive issues in the state, and around the country.
“We have unalienable rights from God, not from the state. And the first of those rights is the right to life,” said Senator Richard Cash, Republican from Anderson who was the one who proposed today’s amendment in the medical affairs subcommittee.
“I think it’s really sad. It’s pretty unconscionable,” reflected Tina Belge, Vice chair of the democratic party of Greenville.
A medical affairs sub committee made up of state senators passed an amendment to the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which would prohibit abortions, even in cases of rape or incest.
“It certainly supports the constitutional principle,“ said Cash.
Cash says he and those who would vote with him are standing together for equal protection for all life under the law at conception.
“There is another human life present at that point. And the circumstances of this bill acknowledge there is a heart beating, and the right to life is the first right. It is the most important right, and without that we don’t have any other rights,” said Cash.
“Rape, incest, or any other reason a woman is seeking to have an abortion is her choice,” contended Belge. “It’s her body, and the fact that this is happening is just a larger slippery slope for women’s rights. What’s going to be next?“
Belge Says this is a political play by republicans, with real human consequences.
“Think about your mother, your sister, your aunt, your neighbor, heck, anyone. This is about human rights,” said Belge.
She says in a state with already limited access to abortions, this will force desperate women to undergo illegal and unsafe procedures.
They plan to fight this.
“People think it’s one way, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Belge.
