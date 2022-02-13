COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are getting ready to debate more than $2 billion in federal money coming to the state. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler says he expects the Senate on Tuesday to discuss the plan to spend $1.7 billion in COVID-19 relief on rural water and sewer systems and rural broadband internet. Senators will also discuss how to spend $525 million in federal fines after the U.S. government failed to meet a deadline to remove plutonium from the Savannah River Site near Aiken. The plan would give Allendale, Barnwell and Aiken counties nearest the site $341 million and spread the rest of the money around the state,
Fix the roads in the upstate!! They have been horrible for 20 years, without so much as a respectable repair! And what's with the drizzling tar they are putting over cracks in the roads? Get out of your car and look at them, the drizzled tar is cracked! What did that cost to be completely ineffective? Our roads are so bad it's embarrassing, especially when family from Florida comes up and tells you they knew the minute they entered SC by the road conditions. No welcome sign was necessary.
