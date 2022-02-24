Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The families of six missing people in Oconee County are begging for help and have asked a South Carolina senator to step in.
Faith Roach, Joshua Ivester, Laura Anders, Tammy Stubblefield, Sheila Carver and Jimmy Whitfield are active unsolved cases.
Several of the families said they have reached out to Senator Lindsey Graham’s office.
Faith Roach’s aunt, Pamela Marcengill said she got a call and an email from Graham’s office on Wednesday.
She shared the email from Graham’s office which read, “I have sent your request to SLED and the FBI regarding the disappearances of the several women in Oconee County.”
Marcengill said they hope this will generate new information about the missing persons cases.
“We just want a fresh set of eyes looking at all the cases to tell us they can see stuff that maybe the other investigators have never saw,” Marcengill said.
Sheriff Crenshaw said he welcomes any additional help.
“We have reached out previously for additional resources from the FBI but it didn’t meet their criteria. There’s no evidence of federal laws being violated. As far as SLED, SLED has been assisting us. I have an agent assigned to these cases,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.
The sheriff said SLED is still sifting through the case files.
“Hopefully within the next few weeks we should be getting some information back from them,” Crenshaw said.
