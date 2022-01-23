COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina senator who has fought to allow medical marijuana in the state for seven years appears to finally be getting a debate on the Senate floor. Sen. Tom Davis’ medical marijuana bill was put in a special debate slot where lawmakers will have to take it up before almost all other bills. The Beaufort Republican expects that could be either Tuesday or Wednesday. Davis’ proposal is one of the most conservative in the country. People using medical marijuana could not smoke it. The bill is still opposed by a number of law enforcement groups. Several Christian groups also are against it.
