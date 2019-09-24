(FOX Carolina) Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump by the House of Representatives.
Shortly after the announcement, South Carolina lawmakers provided their statements on the issue.
South Carolina Representative Jeff Duncan (R) released the following:
There you have it folks – the witch hunt continues. The House Democrats are proceeding on impeachment against President Trump without any evidence of wrongdoing and against the will of the American people. They have spent the last three years trying to overturn an election that didn’t go their way by spinning fairy tales of Russian collusion and claiming they had evidence of it. Did they? No. There was no collusion and no obstruction. Now, in their continued efforts to remove President Trump from office, they are moving on to the next shiny object. If this accusation fails to achieve the opposition’s desired result, they’ll just keep trying with another issue. I’m glad that President Trump is releasing the unredacted transcript of his conversation with the President of Ukraine tomorrow so the American people can see exactly what was said. But the fact remains: it’s chilling to see an entire political party unify and back impeachment before the facts are revealed. That’s truly telling – they hate this President so much. The left and some extremely biased members of the mainstream media have perpetuated the Russian collusion hoax and now Ukraine in an incredibly irresponsible way. Report first – accuse first – fact-find later. Remember folks, in the words of Rep. Al Green, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this President, he will get re-elected.That’s what this is all about. They can’t stomach the thought of President Trump in the White House for four more years, so they are going to continue the mindless and unhinged witch hunts.Instead of helping the American people, Democrats have simply wasted everyone’s time. It’s just a shame they aren’t done yet. This is Trump Derangement Syndrome at its finest.
Shortly after, representative William Timmons also offered a statement on the situation:
Speaker Pelosi's announcement today was the definition of political theater. If Democrats were serious about impeachment they would file Articles of Impeachment and let the House vote. Until that happens, I'm going to stay focused on the issues that matter to people in the Upstate.
Senator Lindsey Graham quoted an article detailing the impeachment announcement.
Interesting concept -- impeach first, find facts later. Sounds like the mainstream media – write story first, verify later. https://t.co/gdVeqIPpVx— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 23, 2019
While attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Trump also took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the matter.
Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
