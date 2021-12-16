COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -A South Carolina sheriff and deputy have been indicted and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office, according to the Office of Attorney General Alan Wilson
According to the Office, the indictments allege that on or about May 3, 2020, Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon ordered former Deputy David Andrew Cook to use his taser on Jarrel Lee Johnson at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
Cook unlawfully continued to activate the taser at least two times after the initial deployment to subdue the suspect while inside the jail, according to the Office.
The indictments allege that the assault was likely to either severely injure Johnson or possibly kill him. They say one of the indictments against Cook states that he used his taser on Johnson's chest and leg.
According to the Office, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature is a felony with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Common Law Misconduct in Office is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Governor Henry McMaster suspended Lemon from office because of the indictments and will appoint an interim sheriff. They say Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement.
