ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) - The York County sheriff said 10 potential child predators were arrested when his deputies, along with 13 other state and federal law enforcement agencies, participated in an online child exploitation sting operation called “Operation Home Alone”.
The operation took place at several different locations including an undisclosed residence. The York County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office which work together to track down, identify and prosecute those individuals who prey on children.
Sheriff Kevin Tolson said dozens of law enforcement officers worked the operation, with some operating as children on various social media platforms. The sting also made use of a residence where the sheriff said 7 of the suspects, who he called "travelers," came to that house or attempted to, while believing "they were traveling to a location to have a sexual encounter with a minor. " Tolson said the suspects believed they were traveling to have sex with children between the ages of 10 and 17.
“We want our communities safe, we want our internet safe,” Tolsons said in a news release. “If these suspects had not been identified and arrested talking to an officer, they would likely have been talking to a live child victim.”
“The message we need to communicate to parents in our community is, it’s extremely important to know what your children are doing on their phones,” Tolson continued. “Know what your child’s passwords are, know what apps they are using, and check them from time to time to see who they are talking with in chat rooms or texts.”
Additional suspects are still being identified. Once they are positively identified and located, Tolson said they will be arrested.
Below is the list of suspects arrested so far.
1. David Medina Osorio
- AGE: 34
- Williow Wood Lane, Rock Hill, SC
- OCCUPATION: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor
2. Donald Dewaine Dorsey
- AGE: 42
- Possum Hollow Road, Indian Land, SC
- OCCUPATION: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor
3. Jose Jesus Garcia-Arellano
- AGE: 25
- Goldsboro, NC
- OCCUPATION: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Criminal solicitation of a minor (X2), Disseminate Obscene Material to a Person less than 18-years-old
4. Joseph Scott Varalli
- AGE: 30
- York, SC
- OCCUPATION: Unemployed
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor
5. Keith Alan Grey
- AGE: 44
- China Grove, NC
- OCCUPATION: Unknown
- CHARGE(S): Criminal solicitation of a minor, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Victim under 11 years of age 1st Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree.
6. Michael John Worley
- AGE: 48
- Canton, NC
- OCCUPATION: Construction
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree
- ADDITIONAL: Registered sex offender in North Carolina. Just released from federal prison November 2020. Off house arrest March 1, 2021.
7. Scott Robert Pless
- AGE: 52
- Rock Hill, SC
- OCCUPATION: Auto Body Mechanic
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.
8. Walter Glenn Witherspoon
- AGE: 41
- Le Grange, NC
- OCCUPATION: Truck Driver
- CHARGE(S): Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor
9. Dennis James Hastings
- AGE: 60
- Chester, SC
- OCCUPATION: Machinist
- CHARGE(S): Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree
10. Nilesh Karthikeya Aleti
- AGE: 29
- Charlotte, NC
- OCCUPATION: Independent software company
- CHARGE(S): Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor
