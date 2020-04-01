A South Carolina sheriff’s message to people amid the coronavirus outbreak is to focus on one number: six.
Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan is asking people not to get bogged down by the number of coronavirus cases in the state or the number of deaths, but instead make sure they are following social distancing guidelines and staying at least six feet away from other people.
“I’m not as concerned about 3 or more people in a park as I am with 2 people being closer together,” Boan said in a video posted on Facebook Tuesday.
“I never thought I would be asking people in our community to stay away from each other, but the day is here,” Boan said, adding that people could still find ways to be social and stay apart from others.
“It’s better to stay six-foot apart now than to be six-foot under later,” Boan concluded.
Kershaw County was one of the first counties in the state to experience community spread of the virus and remains near the top of the list in overall cases, surpassed only by Richland, Charleston, and Greenville.
