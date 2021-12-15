SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Donations are now being accepted for the tornado victims in Kentucky, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Office Chaplains are accepting donations at the Office Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Chaplains will be in the parking lot accepting the following donations:
1. Water:
- Gallon jugs for bathing water
- Bottles of drinking water
2. Food:
- Non-Perishable
- Can foods
- Granola-energy bars
- Crackers
- Plastic spoons
3. Baby / Small children products:
- Diapers
- Baby formula
- Juice boxes
- Warm sleepers, pj’s
- Baby food
- Baby wipes
- Blankets
- Cookies
- Fruit cups
4. Hygiene:
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Depends
- Body wash
- Feminine products
5. Equipment:
- Tarps
- Extension cords
- Batteries
- Flashlights
