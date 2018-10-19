South Carolina (Fox Carolina) - Consumers can now get your lawn landscaped through an app on your smartphone or tablet. Lawn Love is an app, that calls itself the 'uber for lawn care'.
Lawn Love says it's services enable users to instantly schedule, review, pay, and receive a quote on various types of lawn work from the touch of a button. The platform is powered by satellite imaging software which reviews the property and generates a quote in less than two minutes.
"The average lawn care company in South Carolina has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models. We are trying to democratize software for small businesses that will allow them to compete with dominating, corporate lawn care providers such as TruGreen" Said Founder and CEO of Lawn Love, Jeremy Yamaguchi.
Lawn Love has partnered with hundreds of existing lawn care businesses across the state. The company states that they aim to provide these businesses with innovative scheduling, job routing, and payment software that will help them streamline their operations.
For more information please visit: https://lawnlove.com
