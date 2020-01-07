(FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina soldiers who are currently stationed at the AL ASAD Air Base in Iraq, are all accounted for safely, the command reported on their social media.
The 207th Regional Support Group, which is based out of Fort Jackson, South Carolina is currently deployed to the airbase that was targeted with a missile strike from Iran on Tuesday evening.
Civilians can keep up with the 207th Regional Support Group here.
MORE NEWS - Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq in "proportionate measures of self-defense"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.