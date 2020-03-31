COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Board of Financial Institutions says payday lenders are still up and running amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Governor Henry McMaster has not issued any sort of order concerning ceasing their operations.
Ron Bodvake, the Commission of Consumer Finaance for the SC State Board of Financial Institutions, said their Veritec database remains active and available for use.
Bodvake says any customer unable to repay a deferred presentment transaction when due can choose to repay to the licensee by any means of an extended payment plan once in any twelve month period.
Here is a breakdown of the steps a customer needs to complete to request an extended payment plan:
- One must first, before the due date of the outstanding transaction, request the plan and sign an amendment to the deferred presentment agreement that memorializes the plan's terms.
- The terms must allow the customer, at no additional cost, to repay their outstanding deferred presentment transaction - including any fee due in at least four substantially equal installments.
- Each plan installment has to be due on, or after, a date the customer receives regular income.
Customers can prepay an extended payment plan in full at any time, without penalty. Bodvake says there will be no interest or additional fees during the term of the extended plan.
The licensee may, with each payment under the plan by a customer, provide for the return of the customer's prior held check and require a new check for the remaining balance.
However, Bodvake says the licensee could ask that, at the time the customer enters into the extended payment plan, they provide multiple checks - one for each of the scheduled payments in the amount of each payment.
Bodvake also says the Consumer Finance Division won't take any actions against a deferred presentment provider if they hold a check longer than 31 days, upon customer request.
