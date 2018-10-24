ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina universities are teaming up to serve at-risk students by offering STEM-based education.
SC State University and Clemson University have received a five-year, $1.28 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to integrate a STEM curriculum in after-school programs in Allendale, Anderson, and Jasper counties beginning Fall 2019.
STEM programs, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, will be offered to students in grades 3 through 8 twice per week during one-hour long sessions throughout the academic year. Students will also take part in technology camp during the summer months, which is intended to help them retain critical STEM education models.
SC State president James Clark says the partnership is perfect for both universities and bears to bring benefits for at-risk youth in South Carolina's rural counties.
"The land-grant focused missions of both SC State and Clemson, make this partnership a historic collaboration that solves a problem that has for years, limited the access of children in rural communities to critical STEM disciplines," he said. "This grant will allow us to implement programming that prepares these students for academic success throughout their elementary, middle and high school years."
Faculty and staff from both universities will work together to implement the curriculum, and the program will engage community partners who will help execute it and maintain the program in the long run. Program coordinators say such sustainability is key to making sure the impact is felt in the long run.
It is important that we do all we can to make certain the project is sustainable. This will allow it to continually and dynamically improve after-school programs well into the future," said Boyd Owens, senior extension director of the SC State 1890 Extension Program. "We can build upon this collaboration to more effectively serve youth throughout the state."
Owens, along with Clemson professor, Natallia Sianko, and Mark Small, Clemson youth, family and community studies department chair, engineered the program.
"This program fits with Clemson's land-grant mission to build resilience in people and communities," Sianko said.
