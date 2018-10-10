COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Due to anticipated local impacts from Hurricane Michael, the South Carolina State Fair is closing Thursday, October 11.
“We decided it was in the best interest of our patrons, employees, concessionaires and carnival staff not to open Thursday given the unpredictable nature of the storm,” said State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “It’s unfortunate that we have to miss a day, but that’s the nature of our industry, and safety is always our first consideration. The good news is the storm is expected to pass through quickly, and we will resume full operations on Friday."
Additionally, the Scotty McCreery concert originally planned for Thursday will be moved to Thursday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Patrons can use their already-purchased tickets on the new date, and tickets are still for sale at scstatefair.org.
“We know how much fans were looking forward to this concert, and we appreciate Scotty McCreery’s management team being so flexible and working with us to get this show rescheduled,” Smith said. “We look forward to having him perform next week as we know so many others do.”
While Smith can't remember the fair ever closing a full day in her 35 years with the organization, she says "This was an easy call because it was the right one for our community.”
Fair operations will resume Friday, October 12, when a more favorable forecast predicts cooler temperature and clear skies.
“Once we get past this one day, it looks like we are in store for some ideal fair weather, so we hope everyone will stay safe and come experience all the fair has to offer in the days to come,” Smith said. “There is still a lot more fun to be had.”
The fair is still operating a full schedule Wednesday with $1 admission for everyone at the gate. The fair will close tonight at 10 p.m.
The Tokyo Joe Concert will also go on as scheduled, opening 2018's Pepsi-Grandstand concert series at 7 p.m. Admission to the concert is free with fair admission, and wristbands will be handed out at the Pepsi-Grandstand box office starting at 5:30 p.m.
Aside from Thursday's closing, the fair will still continue through October 21 at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard in Columbia.
