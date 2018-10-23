Columbia, S.C (Fox Carolina) - In celebration of its 30th anniversary, The South Carolina State Museum officials announced a free admission weekend during the first weekend of November. Free general admissions to the public will be available on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4, from noon until 6 p.m.
The 'Free Anniversary Weekend' will be packed full of family fun, music, dancing, special exhibits, live demonstrations, hay rides, food, craft beer, and more, says museum officials.
On Saturday, November third, families and guests will be able to enjoy the museums fall festival and 'pickin' party all day. There will be live music, a tractor parade, hay rides, and Wizard of Oz activities for the kids. Guest will also be able to enjoy South Carolina barbecue and craft beer, upon purchase.
Sunday, November fourth, the fun will continue with a celebration of Hispanic culture. The museum will be filled with music, dance performances, and Latin cuisine. Guests will also be welcome to take special gallery tours and explore the 'Magical Maze of Oz'.
“Our commitment over the years to deliver award winning cultural, educational and entertaining programs, events and exhibitions for all of our guests has landed us in the national and international spotlight.
Our success is in large part due to our wonderful members and guests who have entrusted us to provide them with a lasting experience and this free weekend is our way of saying, thank you." says Willie Calloway, State Museum executive director.
