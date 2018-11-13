(FOX CAROLINA) 'Tis the season for holiday shopping! With Black Friday right around the corner, the South Carolina State Park Service has decided to participate with a discount of their own!
Starting at midnight on November 23- Black Friday- the agency will be providing fifty percent discounts on camping and cabin reservations made up to 13 months in advance.
The discount is offered at select state parks. Reservations can be made online at the South Carolina Parks website or by calling the park of your choice directly by using the discount code BF2018SC.
Reservations can be made for personal use or as gifts!
Parks offering the discount are as follows:
- Standard and rustic tent campsites at Aiken State Park
- Standard and full service campsites at Andrew Jackson State Park
- Standard and full-service campsites at Barnwell State Park
- Standard campsites at Chester State Park
- Standard campsites at Croft State Park
- Standard campsites at Hamilton Branch State Park
- Standard and rustic tent campsites at Keowee-Toxaway State Park
- Standard and rustic tent campsites at Kings Mountain State Park
- Standard and rustic tent campsites at Lake Hartwell State Park
- Standard and equestrian campsites at Lee State Park
- Standard and rustic tent campsites at Little Pee Dee State Park
- Standard and rustic tent campsites at Oconee State Park
- Standard and rustic tent campsites at Poinsett State Park
- Standard campsites at Santee State Park
- Standard campsites at Sesquicentennial State Park
- Standard campsites at Calhoun Falls State Park
- Standard campsites at Sadlers Creek State Park
- Cabins at Cheraw State Park
- Cabins at Oconee State Park
Happy camping!
