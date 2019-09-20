ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - SC State University said Friday afternoon that Campus Police are interviewing a person of interest in connection with the early-morning shooting that took place on campus.
The university said a SC State student suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.
The shooting was first reported at 1:47 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
