COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's Department of Public Safety and the State Law Enforcement Division say two suspects -one of them a teen- have been charged with vandalizing the Benjamin Tillman monument on the state house grounds.
According to a news release, an incendiary device with thermite in it was set off on Saturday, June 27 around 10:30 p.m. While no permanent damage was caused, the investigation demanded SLED's Bomb Squad and Arson Investigation Unit to work with the Bureau of Protective Services to ensure there was no furter damage.
On Wednesday, SLED says BPS arrested 19-year-old Anna Elizabeth Jordan and 36-year-old James McTeer, both of Columbia. They were both booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with arson and using a destructive device.
“We are thankful no one was injured in the act of this crime,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “I appreciate the great teamwork between SLED and SCDPS in making the arrests in this case.”
“Fortunately, this incident occurred over night when there were no visitors to State House grounds at that time; however, the material used could have posed a serious danger to our officers,” said BPS Chief Matthew Calhoun. “The State House grounds must be a place where everyone can feel safe to peaceably assemble and exercise their first amendment rights, however, there is no place for violence or vandalism. We appreciate the prompt assistance of SLED leading to these arrests.”
