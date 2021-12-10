NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A State Representative accused of misconduct in office and contributing delinquency of a minor, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Wilson said the first indictment accuses Richard 'Rick' Ansel Martin, R-Newberry of using his position to try to influence an investigation at the Department of Social Services while serving in the S.C. House of Representatives. This was between Dec. 4 2019 and Jan. 31, 2020.
We're told the second indictment accuses Martin of giving a minor alcohol to drink when se was under the age of 21. This happened between Jan. 1, 2019 and Jan. 31, 2019.
Read the indictments to their entirety here.
Martin will appear before a judge on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. in Newberry County.
