GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina State Senator Harvey Peeler is calling on South Carolina Department of Transportation and the South Carolina Highway Patrol to take action after a deadly crash Thursday.
Peeler released this statement via Facebook on Friday.
"'We are one distracted driver away from death and destruction on this interstate.
This was my comment just last week during a meeting where SCDOT was present to address issues concerning the construction on I-85. The tragic accident yesterday illustrates the need for the SCDOT and the SC Highway Patrol to take more accountability for this project.
When talk first began on using traffic chutes three years ago, I expressed my concern that they would be death traps. Unfortunately, for our community, this has held true and something has to be done about it. I am calling on SCDOT and the SC Highway Patrol to take action and immediately take the necessary precautions to make sure I-85 is a safe place for our families and loved ones to travel."
Three people were killed in an eight-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Gaffney Thursday afternoon, according to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office.
