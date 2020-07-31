COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Friday State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that masks will be required in the state's public school facilities.
Spearman said the face mask requirement is for both students and staff in schools.
She also announced the approval of thirty six additional school district reopening plans as well as approval of the reopening plans for the two residential Governor's Schools who will both return with hybrid face to face and virtual options.
The thirty six school districts whose reopening plans were approved Friday are:
- Anderson School District One
- Anderson School District Two
- Anderson School District Three
- Anderson School District 4
- Bamberg School District One
- Bamberg School District 2
- Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)
- Barnwell School District 45
- Charleston County School District
- Cherokee County School District
- Chesterfield County School District
- Clarendon School District One
- Clarendon County School District Three
- Dillon School District Three
- Dillon School District Four
- Dorchester School District Two
- Dorchester School District Four
- Florence Public School District One
- Florence County School District Four
- Florence County School District Five
- Georgetown County School District
- Hampton County School District 2
- Jasper County School District
- Laurens County School District 55
- Lee County School District
- Marion County School District (Marion 10)
- Marlboro County School District
- McCormick County School District
- Richland County School District One
- Spartanburg School District One
- Spartanburg School District Three
- Spartanburg School District Four
- Spartanburg School District Five
- Spartanburg School District Six
- Spartanburg School District 7
- Union County Schools
The SCDE is in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted to the agency and hopes to have all plans approved by next week.
MORE NEWS - SC and NC's governors to hold Friday afternoon news conferences to discuss hurricane preps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.