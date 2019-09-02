Tropical Weather

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP)

(FOX Carolina) - Sunday night, officials with South Carolina State University announced that classes would be cancelled Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4 due to expected inclement weather related to Hurricane Dorian. 

The cancellations come after Governor Henry McMaster announced mandatory evacuations for the eight counties along the coast. 

Beginning at noon on Monday, the eastbound lanes of I-26 will be reversed from Charleston to I-77 in Columbia to aid in the evacuation. 

The school said students currently on campus should contact their residence hall director for instructions of what to do in the event the campus is impacted by the storm. The university also advises students not registered to receive emergency e2Campus notifications to do so by clicking here

