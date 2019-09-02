(FOX Carolina) - Sunday night, officials with South Carolina State University announced that classes would be cancelled Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4 due to expected inclement weather related to Hurricane Dorian.
The cancellations come after Governor Henry McMaster announced mandatory evacuations for the eight counties along the coast.
Beginning at noon on Monday, the eastbound lanes of I-26 will be reversed from Charleston to I-77 in Columbia to aid in the evacuation.
The school said students currently on campus should contact their residence hall director for instructions of what to do in the event the campus is impacted by the storm. The university also advises students not registered to receive emergency e2Campus notifications to do so by clicking here.
