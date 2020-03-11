ORANGEBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC State University says they're extending Spring Break for students by one week, but students are strongly discouraged from returning to campus as the university moves classes to online instruction to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19
Spring Break in Orangeburg will now last from March 16 until March 23 according to an update email from school leaders. However, face-to-face instruction will be halted for the time being, and classes will be handled using remote learning and alternative instruction methods. Residence halls and dining services will still be open, but students are still strongly encouraged to not return to campus if possible. Students should also monitor their university email for updates on when in-person classes will resume. Students are urged to check emails for course instructions since faculty will only communicate via official university email accounts.
The extended break will be for students only, however; faculty will report to work on March 16 to prepare course delivery plans.
International university-sponsored travel has been suspended, and SCSU has established new protocols to keep the campus community safe and prevent transmission of COVID-19. However, students, staff, or faculty who travel to high-risk areas on their own accord may be prevented from returning to campus and may be subjected to isolation and possibly quarantine pending a health assessment by public health officials.
SCSU will continue to monitor reports from the CDC and DHEC regarding confirmed coronavirus cases. So far, there are no confirmed cases near campus or in the Orangeburg area.
Questions can be directed to nurse Pinkey Carter at (803) 536-7055 or by emailing pcarter@scsu.edu.
