CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina state veterinarian has confirmed the state's first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this year in Chesterfield County.
EEE is a mosquito-borne illness similar to West Nile Virus (WNV). It's fast acting, with symptoms usually developing within 2-5 days after exposure.
“This is a clarion call for vaccinations against diseases like EEE and WNV,” said Boyd Parr, South Carolina state veterinarian and director of Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health, a state agency responsible for protecting the health of animals and consumers through control of disease and inspection of meat and poultry products.
Symptoms of EEE include
stumbling, circling, head pressing, depression or apprehension, weakness of legs, partial paralysis, the inability to stand, muscle twitching or death.
In this case, Parr says the affected horse was a 1-year-old Appaloosa colt who had not been vaccinated. The young horse unfortunately did not make it.
“These diseases have a very high mortality rate in infected, unvaccinated horses – between 30 and 40 percent for West Nile and 90 percent for EEE,” said Sean Eastman, veterinarian and director of field services for the Livestock Poultry Health Animal Health Programs. “Although not directly communicable from horses to people, both EEE and WNV have a human health significance, and cases can be prevented through effective vaccination and mosquito management strategies.”
Right now, through at least July 31, the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center currently provides testing for EEE and WNV at no charge thanks to an agreement with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
DHEC is exploring options to continue this surveillance program after the end of July.
Last year in South Carolina, widespread vaccination helped keep the number of EEE cases to just one - also in Chesterfield County. Four cases of WNV were reported.
State law requires that any livestock displaying neurological symptoms must be reported to the state veterinarian at (803) 788-2260 within 48 hours.
