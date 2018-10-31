Columbia, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- November is National Adoption Month and Nov. 19th is statewide Adoption Day, and officials want residents of South Carolina to be aware of the opportunity of adding to your family.
More than 600 kids in South Carolina are available for adoption from the state's foster care system.
“Every child needs the love and protection of a forever family,” DSS Acting State Director Joan Meacham said. “Our waiting children deserve happy endings.”
To highlight the opportunity, S.C. Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty has declared Nov. 19 as Adoption Day in South Carolina. Day-long hearings to finalize adoptions will be held in four judicial circuits, with 65 children scheduled to be adopted into 45 families.
In fiscal year 2017-2018, 478 children were adopted out of the foster care system, with an average of 40 each month. The average age of children waiting to be adopted is 11 years old.
Here’s what you can expect in the five steps to a family for life:
- Make the call to HeartFelt Calling, (888) 828-3555, and fill out an application or visit www.hearttfeltcalling.org
- Attend training to help identify the types of children that would best fit into your family.
- Meet with an adoption specialist for interviews in your home. Submit medical forms and references. Complete your home’s fire and sanitation inspections.
- A selection committee matches a child with your family and shares the child’s full background and unique needs.
- Meet the child and begin getting to know each other. When the child and your family are ready, the child is placed in your home. You are now on the way to your final adoption day.
You can find more information about South Carolina’s waiting children at www.scheartgallery.org and www.dss.sc.gov/adoptions.
