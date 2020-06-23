SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- On Tuesday, the South Carolina Senate approved a bill that spells out a plan to spend the state’s share of federal CARES Act money and the bill includes a section that would get students one step closer to not taking standardized tests in the upcoming school year.
The bill would waive state-mandated accountability testing requirements for the 2020-2021 school year and the bill would allow the state to seek a waiver from all federal testing requirements. The U.S. Department of Education can only grant that request.
The bill is now on the way to the South Carolina State House.
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman tweeted about this topic earlier today. She believes eliminating standardized tests for the 2020-2021 school year would allow students and teachers to maximize instruction time.
The bill says the elimination of standardized tests in the upcoming year would “help recoup extensive instruction time lost when our public schools closed in Spring 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The bill also lays out a plan to spend South Carolina’s share of federal CARES Act money.
Here are some of the highlights:
-Up to $500,000,000 would be used to replenish the state’s unemployment funds. The exact amount - not to exceed $500,000,00 - will be determined based on how much has been paid out as a direct result of unemployment due to COVID-19.
-$222,700,000 would be used to create an extra instructional period for students who are determined to be in need of additional instruction and support prior to the start of the school year.
-$42,437,873 would be used for DHEC’s statewide testing and monitoring of COVID-19
-$16,804,115 would be used for PPE stockpiles. The bill says the state will create a 28-day supply of PPE for healthcare workers, law enforcement, first responders and state/local government.
-$125,000,000 would be used for a Hospital Relief Fund
-$50,000,000 would be used for expanding broadband access and mobile hotspots for low income households with a student(s) who attends public school, private school, college, university or technical college.
The full text of the bill is here: https://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess123_2019-2020/bills/5202.htm
