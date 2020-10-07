COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday published their opinion in the case of the constitutionality of Gov. Henry McMaster's SAFE grants for private school students in the state.
The court found that the SAFE Grants Program "constitutes the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions" which the justices said is "prohibited by, Article XI, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution."
The court also dissolved a preliminary injunction against the program because the justices were "assured Governor McMaster, as a duly elected constitutional officer of this State, will adhere to this Court's decision."
The justices released this synopsis of the opinion:
We granted the petition for original jurisdiction in this declaratory judgment action challenging the constitutionality of Governor Henry McMaster's allocation of $32 million in federal emergency education funding for the creation of the Safe Access to Flexible Education ("SAFE") Grants Program. Petitioners contend the program, which provides one-time tuition grants for students to attend private and independent primary and secondary schools for the 2020-2021 academic year, violates our constitutional mandate prohibiting public funding of private schools. We hold the Governor's decision constitutes the use of public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions within the meaning of, and prohibited by, Article XI, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution.
Click here to read the full SC Supreme Court opinion.
The governor later released a statement saying that he remains committed to providing for families with special needs at both public and private schools. The governor said he will request the court reconsider their ruling, because "it may also place in jeopardy millions of CARES Act dollars recently appropriated by the General Assembly to directly reimburse independent private colleges and HBCUs."
Skyler Hutto, the lawyer representing the plaintiff in the case, released this statement on the court's unanimous decision:
“We were happy to have represented public schools, educators, and families across South Carolina. This decision reinforces the notion that public funds should be spent in public schools, just as it is written in our Constitution.
This is an important decision that upholds the integrity of our public education system. In a time when faith in the judicial system may be waning, the people of South Carolina can have confidence in their Supreme Court to protect them.”
PREVIOUSLY - Gov. McMaster announces allocation of $32 million in GEER funds to go to grants for private school tuition
