ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court says a former Upstate county administrator will now have to pay back a hefty severance package more than a decade after he was originally allowed to leave.
Joey Preston was originally released from his contract as Anderson County administrator in 2008 and granted a $1.39 million severance package, which included more than $780,000 in addition to retirement pay and the title to a 2006 GMC Yukon owned by the county. He also collected his remaining $168,000 salary by acting as a consultant through December 31 of that year.
That arrangement was approved by the county council despite the objections of two council members he sued that year. Preston claims both of the members in question harassed and threatened county employees. He was then replaced by the then-assistant administrator.
But a legal battle unfolded, placing the severance package in jeopardy. A lawsuit filed in 2009 accused Preston of fraud and ethics violations, and said a vote to give him the money was taken by council members who supported them shortly before they left office. However, a judge ruled in his favor in 2013 on all 11 causes of action that Anderson County brought against him.
That ruling, however, would be overridden by the state Court of Appeals in 2017. Several county leaders took up the case again and got the severance agreement to be ruled as null and void. That ruling states the the council members who voted in Preston's favor had a personal interest in the matter and should have abstained from voting. The case did not get taken to a circuit court.
Ultimately, the state Supreme Court agreed with the Court of Appeals, finding the severance agreement "invalid due to the County's lack of a quorum", remanding the case to a circuit court to determine exactly how much Preston will refund the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.