GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s office confirmed Tuesday that the former Greenville County sheriff’s appeal of his conviction has been postponed.
According to a South Carolina Supreme Court document, attorneys for the state were granted an extension to file a reply to Will Lewis’ appeal until August 26.
Lewis was convicted of misconduct in October, 2019 and was sentenced to one year in prison. However, Lewis appealed the conviction and was granted an appeal bond and was released from jail three weeks later.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the attorney general's office for further details about the delay.
PREVIOUSLY - Former sheriff Will Lewis is out of jail
