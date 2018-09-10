COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The state has suspended some animal evacuation requirements ahead of Hurricane Florence.
“Due to potential emergency conditions that appear likely due to Hurricane Florence, South Carolina will make temporary exceptions to the regulations governing the importation and exportation of animals coming into and leaving South Carolina,” said State Veterinarian Boyd Parr.
“Evacuees should verify that the facilities to which they are evacuating also are waiving requirements before arriving at those facilities.”
State and federal regulations restrict movement, quarantine and identification of animals such as horses, cattle, swine and goats to prevent the spread of animal-borne disease.
The declaration waives the following requirements:
- Horses being evacuated to South Carolina that have a current Coggins test will be admitted to the state without a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection. (CVI). A current Coggins test chart should be presented with the horses.
- Horses being evacuated to SC without a current Coggins test will be allowed into the state if they can return to their state of origin without a current Coggins or CVI after the evacuation is lifted.
- All other animals being evacuated without a CVI will be temporraily admitted to SC and allowed to leave SC if their destination state has also waived their import requirements.
The order is in place until September 30 unless it is extended or rescinded.
Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia and Florida have issued similar suspensions for South Carolina horses.
