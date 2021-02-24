COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's top health official says that teachers, grocery store employees and other frontline essential workers could be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in two to three weeks.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer told lawmakers Tuesday that some seniors are still struggling to get appointments.
Simmer said he supports vaccinating more seniors to save lives before making others eligible for the vaccine.
Lawmakers are still considering whether to bump teachers up in the state's vaccine line in a push to reopen schools for in-person learning before the end of the school year.
