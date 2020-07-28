COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lisa Ellis is the founder of SC for Ed, a nonprofit that organized a protest in Columbia today advocating against a five day a week in person school instruction schedule.
“You’re not dealing just with numbers here,” Ellis said. “You are dealing with people.”
Just today, South Carolina reported another 1200+ cases of COVID-19. Ellis says she’s angry.
“What is frustrating about this is that we are south Carolinians have power over whether it’s safe or not,“ ELLIS reflected. “If south Carolinians want the schools and buildings to open back up, they need to do what it takes to get the numbers down,“ she said.
Recently SC for Ed conducted a survey they found the majority of teachers in the state are between ages 40 and 60.
“We had almost 8000 teachers respond to that survey,” Ellis said.
She says they found 40% of that age group as one or more conditions that make them higher risk.
“I am not willing to sacrifice my safety and health because others aren’t willing what they need to do,“ Ellis said.
“I just wanted to make sure people understand that we are not doing this because we don’t want to be at work,” added Saani Perry, a teacher who was out protesting today. “We just want to make sure it is safe,” he said.
Perry says that he would much rather be face-to-face with his students, and that teachers most certainly did not sign up to teach through a computer screen. But he’s also realistic, and a little scared.
“I really miss my kids,” he said. “I don’t like teaching virtually, but I also want to make sure that I am protecting my students, my staff, and their families.”
He and Ellis both believe there is only one solution to start the school year: working together to flatten the curve.
“We believe education should return virtually until numbers are low enough for us to return safely,“ Perry said.
