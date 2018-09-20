COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis on Thursday announced the launch of the second annual Future Scholar Holler Sweepstakes.
Loftis said young Clemson University and University of South Carolina football fans who love to “holler for their teams” will have a chance to win the ultimate prize pack when their parents enter the social media sweepstakes.
Two lucky little fans will win ultimate fan prize packs, which include a privately-funded $529 Future Scholar grant and tickets to a Clemson or USC football game, and signed memorabilia from the head hoaches.
Through October 11 Loftis said parents can enter the sweepstakes by posting a photo of their child (age 12 and under) wearing their favorite Clemson or USC gear for a chance to win.
“We’re excited to partner once again with our friends at Clemson and USC to promote the importance of saving for college with a Future Scholar 529 plan,” Loftis stated in a news release. “Whether they holler for Clemson or Carolina, I hope parents and kids will get excited about college and start saving now for their future education.”
Two winners, one for Clemson and one for USC, will be selected on October 12 from a random drawing of the submitted photographs.
The prize packs are as follows:
Clemson University
- Four tickets to the Clemson-NC State game on Saturday, October 20 at Clemson Memorial Stadium
- One item signed by head coach Dabo Swinney
- A tour of the stadium (approximately three hours before kickoff)
University of South Carolina
- Four tickets to the USC-Tennessee game on October 27 at Williams-Brice Stadium
- One item signed by head coach Will Muschamp
- Four pregame sideline passes
Get more information at futurescholar.com/holler.
