Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending June 27.
According to SCDEW, 16,959 people file an initial claim last week. That's down 139 from the previous week.
Greenville County saw initial claims this past week totaling 1,557, edging out Richland County for the most in the state. In the last four weeks, no county in the state saw above 2,000.
In the last 15 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 635,688. SCDEW says more than $2.72 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
“While the number of people seeking first time unemployment assistance fell, the state is not seeing the movement week-over-week for which we hoped,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“There are still a lot of questions and unknowns as to what the future will hold, how long this economic stall will go on and what the true magnitude of the impact will truly be. However, what we know is when the virus
initially caused the economic shut down in March, job cuts were highly concentrated in the restaurant, travel, hospitality and retail industries. While those industries are still feeling the residual impact, the effect is continuing to spread to other sectors like professional services, manufacturing and health care as sustained weeks of hardship drag on,” continued Ellzey.
“Yesterday our agency announced the launch of the Extended Benefits (EB) program, which offers up to an additional 10 weeks of UI benefits after a claimant exhausts their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). We will continue to provide support through this and all of the UI programs, as well as our numerous reemployment services. We will maintain our focus on the work that’s in front of us and help as many people as possible through this crisis,” concluded Ellzey.
As always, both employers and job seekers are urged to utilize the job matching service provided on the agency's website for free. Interested parties can visit the site by clicking here.
