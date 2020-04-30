COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina AFL-CIO is calling on Governor McMaster and the General Assembly to take steps to protect workers as the state’s economy begins to reopen.
As groups have been calling on the governor to reopen more businesses, South Carolina AFL-CIO President Charles Brave, Jr. said in response: “We are all for getting back to work and opening up business, but we must not be willing to offer up the working men and women of this state as sacrificial lambs for the all mighty dollar.”
Brave argues that due to inaccessibility of testing, especially in rural areas, he feels South Carolina should require companies to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all employees who interact with others while working. He also believes temperature checks should be required for all workers at the beginning, during, and end of the work shift.
“We can’t just throw people out into the wild with no protection and tell the good luck, don’t catch the virus! We are a better society than that. Working people must know state government and the companies who employ them have their back,” Brave said in a news release.
Read more about the SC ALF-CIO here.
MORE NEWS - South Carolina lawmakers to return to session in Columbia in May
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.